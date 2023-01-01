5 Comorian francs to Jersey pounds

Convert KMF to JEP at the real exchange rate

5 kmf
0.01 jep

1.00000 KMF = 0.00175 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624151.09791.20131.464111.620740.94481518.7258
1 GBP1.1595311.27195105.7461.697611.879221.0955521.7122
1 USD0.91160.786194183.1371.334651.477430.861317.07
1 INR0.01096480.009456610.012028310.01605360.01777110.010360.205324

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jersey pound
1 KMF0.00175 JEP
5 KMF0.00877 JEP
10 KMF0.01753 JEP
20 KMF0.03506 JEP
50 KMF0.08765 JEP
100 KMF0.17530 JEP
250 KMF0.43826 JEP
500 KMF0.87652 JEP
1000 KMF1.75305 JEP
2000 KMF3.50610 JEP
5000 KMF8.76525 JEP
10000 KMF17.53050 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Comorian Franc
1 JEP570.43400 KMF
5 JEP2852.17000 KMF
10 JEP5704.34000 KMF
20 JEP11408.68000 KMF
50 JEP28521.70000 KMF
100 JEP57043.40000 KMF
250 JEP142608.50000 KMF
500 JEP285217.00000 KMF
1000 JEP570434.00000 KMF
2000 JEP1140868.00000 KMF
5000 JEP2852170.00000 KMF
10000 JEP5704340.00000 KMF