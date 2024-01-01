Convert KMF to JEP at the real exchange rate

5 Comorian francs to Jersey pounds

5 kmf
0.01 jep

CF1.000 KMF = £0.001722 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change-0.49%-1.00%
1 KMF to JEP stats

The performance of KMF to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KMF to JEP was -0.49.

The performance of KMF to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for KMF to JEP was -1.00.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

How to convert Comorian francs to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jersey pound
1 KMF0,00172 JEP
5 KMF0,00861 JEP
10 KMF0,01722 JEP
20 KMF0,03444 JEP
50 KMF0,08611 JEP
100 KMF0,17222 JEP
250 KMF0,43055 JEP
500 KMF0,86111 JEP
1000 KMF1,72221 JEP
2000 KMF3,44442 JEP
5000 KMF8,61105 JEP
10000 KMF17,22210 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Comorian Franc
1 JEP580,64900 KMF
5 JEP2.903,24500 KMF
10 JEP5.806,49000 KMF
20 JEP11.612,98000 KMF
50 JEP29.032,45000 KMF
100 JEP58.064,90000 KMF
250 JEP145.162,25000 KMF
500 JEP290.324,50000 KMF
1000 JEP580.649,00000 KMF
2000 JEP1.161.298,00000 KMF
5000 JEP2.903.245,00000 KMF
10000 JEP5.806.490,00000 KMF