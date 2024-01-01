Comorian Franc (KMF)
Currency name
Comorian Franc
Currency symbol
CF
KMF exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From KMF
|0.00222
|0.00203
|0.00173
|0.18585
|0.32497
|0.18926
|0.00341
|0.04055
|To KMF
|450.90200
|491.95700
|577.38000
|5.38064
|3.07720
|5.28368
|293.60500
|24.65930
