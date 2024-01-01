Comorian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert KMF to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
184.56 btn

1.000 KMF = 0.1846 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.811.4741.660.96818.231
1 GBP1.1711.279106.291.7251.9431.13421.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1361.3491.520.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Comorian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KMF0.18456 BTN
5 KMF0.92282 BTN
10 KMF1.84564 BTN
20 KMF3.69128 BTN
50 KMF9.22820 BTN
100 KMF18.45640 BTN
250 KMF46.14100 BTN
500 KMF92.28200 BTN
1000 KMF184.56400 BTN
2000 KMF369.12800 BTN
5000 KMF922.82000 BTN
10000 KMF1,845.64000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Comorian Franc
1 BTN5.41818 KMF
5 BTN27.09090 KMF
10 BTN54.18180 KMF
20 BTN108.36360 KMF
50 BTN270.90900 KMF
100 BTN541.81800 KMF
250 BTN1,354.54500 KMF
500 BTN2,709.09000 KMF
1000 BTN5,418.18000 KMF
2000 BTN10,836.36000 KMF
5000 BTN27,090.90000 KMF
10000 BTN54,181.80000 KMF