Comorian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert KMF to BTN at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = Nu.0.1841 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate

KMF to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 KMF to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19010.1907
Low0.18410.1835
Average0.18740.1877
Change-2.43%-0.28%
View full history

1 KMF to BTN stats

The performance of KMF to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1901 and a 30 day low of 0.1841. This means the 30 day average was 0.1874. The change for KMF to BTN was -2.43.

The performance of KMF to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1907 and a 90 day low of 0.1835. This means the 90 day average was 0.1877. The change for KMF to BTN was -0.28.

View KMF to BTN chart

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KMF0.18412 BTN
5 KMF0.92058 BTN
10 KMF1.84116 BTN
20 KMF3.68232 BTN
50 KMF9.20580 BTN
100 KMF18.41160 BTN
250 KMF46.02900 BTN
500 KMF92.05800 BTN
1000 KMF184.11600 BTN
2000 KMF368.23200 BTN
5000 KMF920.58000 BTN
10000 KMF1,841.16000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Comorian Franc
1 BTN5.43137 KMF
5 BTN27.15685 KMF
10 BTN54.31370 KMF
20 BTN108.62740 KMF
50 BTN271.56850 KMF
100 BTN543.13700 KMF
250 BTN1,357.84250 KMF
500 BTN2,715.68500 KMF
1000 BTN5,431.37000 KMF
2000 BTN10,862.74000 KMF
5000 BTN27,156.85000 KMF
10000 BTN54,313.70000 KMF