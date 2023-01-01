50 Comorian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KMF to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 kmf
9.27 btn

1.00000 KMF = 0.18549 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624851.0970591.24831.463961.62130.9446118.7281
1 GBP1.1594411.27195105.7961.697351.879781.0952221.7138
1 USD0.911550.786194183.17611.334451.477870.8610517.0713
1 INR0.01095910.009452170.012022710.01604370.0177680.01035210.205243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KMF0.18549 BTN
5 KMF0.92744 BTN
10 KMF1.85489 BTN
20 KMF3.70978 BTN
50 KMF9.27445 BTN
100 KMF18.54890 BTN
250 KMF46.37225 BTN
500 KMF92.74450 BTN
1000 KMF185.48900 BTN
2000 KMF370.97800 BTN
5000 KMF927.44500 BTN
10000 KMF1854.89000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Comorian Franc
1 BTN5.39116 KMF
5 BTN26.95580 KMF
10 BTN53.91160 KMF
20 BTN107.82320 KMF
50 BTN269.55800 KMF
100 BTN539.11600 KMF
250 BTN1347.79000 KMF
500 BTN2695.58000 KMF
1000 BTN5391.16000 KMF
2000 BTN10782.32000 KMF
5000 BTN26955.80000 KMF
10000 BTN53911.60000 KMF