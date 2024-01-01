Comorian francs to Samoan talas today

Convert KMF to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
6.03 wst

1.000 KMF = 0.006028 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7951.4741.660.96818.237
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2741.7251.9431.13421.346
1 USD0.9150.782183.1111.3491.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Samoan Tala
1 KMF0.00603 WST
5 KMF0.03014 WST
10 KMF0.06028 WST
20 KMF0.12057 WST
50 KMF0.30142 WST
100 KMF0.60284 WST
250 KMF1.50711 WST
500 KMF3.01421 WST
1000 KMF6.02842 WST
2000 KMF12.05684 WST
5000 KMF30.14210 WST
10000 KMF60.28420 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Comorian Franc
1 WST165.88100 KMF
5 WST829.40500 KMF
10 WST1,658.81000 KMF
20 WST3,317.62000 KMF
50 WST8,294.05000 KMF
100 WST16,588.10000 KMF
250 WST41,470.25000 KMF
500 WST82,940.50000 KMF
1000 WST165,881.00000 KMF
2000 WST331,762.00000 KMF
5000 WST829,405.00000 KMF
10000 WST1,658,810.00000 KMF