1,000 kmf
3.00 cad

1.000 KMF = 0.002996 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 KMF0.00300 CAD
5 KMF0.01498 CAD
10 KMF0.02996 CAD
20 KMF0.05992 CAD
50 KMF0.14980 CAD
100 KMF0.29959 CAD
250 KMF0.74898 CAD
500 KMF1.49796 CAD
1000 KMF2.99592 CAD
2000 KMF5.99184 CAD
5000 KMF14.97960 CAD
10000 KMF29.95920 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 CAD333.78700 KMF
5 CAD1,668.93500 KMF
10 CAD3,337.87000 KMF
20 CAD6,675.74000 KMF
50 CAD16,689.35000 KMF
100 CAD33,378.70000 KMF
250 CAD83,446.75000 KMF
500 CAD166,893.50000 KMF
1000 CAD333,787.00000 KMF
2000 CAD667,574.00000 KMF
5000 CAD1,668,935.00000 KMF
10000 CAD3,337,870.00000 KMF