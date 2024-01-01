Comorian francs to Canadian dollars today

Convert KMF to CAD at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = C$0.003032 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KMF to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 KMF to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00310.0031
Low0.00300.0030
Average0.00300.0031
Change-0.80%-0.55%
View full history

1 KMF to CAD stats

The performance of KMF to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0031 and a 30 day low of 0.0030. This means the 30 day average was 0.0030. The change for KMF to CAD was -0.80.

The performance of KMF to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0031 and a 90 day low of 0.0030. This means the 90 day average was 0.0031. The change for KMF to CAD was -0.55.

Track market ratesView KMF to CAD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07790.5781.4911.6280.93421.413
1 GBP1.19911.291108.5881.7881.9511.1225.671
1 USD0.9280.774184.0831.3841.5110.86719.878
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 KMF0.00303 CAD
5 KMF0.01516 CAD
10 KMF0.03032 CAD
20 KMF0.06063 CAD
50 KMF0.15158 CAD
100 KMF0.30315 CAD
250 KMF0.75788 CAD
500 KMF1.51576 CAD
1000 KMF3.03151 CAD
2000 KMF6.06302 CAD
5000 KMF15.15755 CAD
10000 KMF30.31510 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 CAD329.86800 KMF
5 CAD1,649.34000 KMF
10 CAD3,298.68000 KMF
20 CAD6,597.36000 KMF
50 CAD16,493.40000 KMF
100 CAD32,986.80000 KMF
250 CAD82,467.00000 KMF
500 CAD164,934.00000 KMF
1000 CAD329,868.00000 KMF
2000 CAD659,736.00000 KMF
5000 CAD1,649,340.00000 KMF
10000 CAD3,298,680.00000 KMF