1 Comorian franc to Canadian dollars

Convert KMF to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 kmf
0.00 cad

1.00000 KMF = 0.00298 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624851.0970591.24831.463961.62130.9446118.7281
1 GBP1.1594411.27195105.7961.697351.879781.0952221.7138
1 USD0.911550.786194183.17611.334451.477870.8610517.0713
1 INR0.01095910.009452170.012022710.01604370.0177680.01035210.205243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 KMF0.00298 CAD
5 KMF0.01488 CAD
10 KMF0.02976 CAD
20 KMF0.05951 CAD
50 KMF0.14879 CAD
100 KMF0.29757 CAD
250 KMF0.74393 CAD
500 KMF1.48787 CAD
1000 KMF2.97573 CAD
2000 KMF5.95146 CAD
5000 KMF14.87865 CAD
10000 KMF29.75730 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 CAD336.05200 KMF
5 CAD1680.26000 KMF
10 CAD3360.52000 KMF
20 CAD6721.04000 KMF
50 CAD16802.60000 KMF
100 CAD33605.20000 KMF
250 CAD84013.00000 KMF
500 CAD168026.00000 KMF
1000 CAD336052.00000 KMF
2000 CAD672104.00000 KMF
5000 CAD1680260.00000 KMF
10000 CAD3360520.00000 KMF