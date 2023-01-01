500 Comorian francs to Canadian dollars

500 kmf
1.49 cad

1.00000 KMF = 0.00298 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
1 EUR10.862471.0970591.24821.46391.620820.94455518.7283
1 GBP1.1594611.27195105.7961.697291.879221.0951721.7141
1 USD0.911550.786194183.1761.33441.477430.86117.0715
1 INR0.01095910.009452180.012022710.01604310.01776270.01035150.205246

How to convert Comorian francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 KMF0.00298 CAD
5 KMF0.01488 CAD
10 KMF0.02976 CAD
20 KMF0.05951 CAD
50 KMF0.14878 CAD
100 KMF0.29756 CAD
250 KMF0.74391 CAD
500 KMF1.48781 CAD
1000 KMF2.97562 CAD
2000 KMF5.95124 CAD
5000 KMF14.87810 CAD
10000 KMF29.75620 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 CAD336.06400 KMF
5 CAD1680.32000 KMF
10 CAD3360.64000 KMF
20 CAD6721.28000 KMF
50 CAD16803.20000 KMF
100 CAD33606.40000 KMF
250 CAD84016.00000 KMF
500 CAD168032.00000 KMF
1000 CAD336064.00000 KMF
2000 CAD672128.00000 KMF
5000 CAD1680320.00000 KMF
10000 CAD3360640.00000 KMF