Comorian francs to Omani rials today

Convert KMF to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
0.856 omr

1.000 KMF = 0.0008559 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8031.4741.6590.96918.234
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2771.7251.9421.13421.341
1 USD0.9160.782183.131.351.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Omani Rial
1 KMF0.00086 OMR
5 KMF0.00428 OMR
10 KMF0.00856 OMR
20 KMF0.01712 OMR
50 KMF0.04279 OMR
100 KMF0.08559 OMR
250 KMF0.21397 OMR
500 KMF0.42793 OMR
1000 KMF0.85586 OMR
2000 KMF1.71172 OMR
5000 KMF4.27931 OMR
10000 KMF8.55862 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Comorian Franc
1 OMR1,168.41000 KMF
5 OMR5,842.05000 KMF
10 OMR11,684.10000 KMF
20 OMR23,368.20000 KMF
50 OMR58,420.50000 KMF
100 OMR116,841.00000 KMF
250 OMR292,102.50000 KMF
500 OMR584,205.00000 KMF
1000 OMR1,168,410.00000 KMF
2000 OMR2,336,820.00000 KMF
5000 OMR5,842,050.00000 KMF
10000 OMR11,684,100.00000 KMF