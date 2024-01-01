Comorian francs to Norwegian kroner today

Convert KMF to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
23.48 nok

1.000 KMF = 0.02348 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7881.4741.660.96818.225
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2791.7251.9431.13421.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1311.351.520.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 KMF0.02348 NOK
5 KMF0.11741 NOK
10 KMF0.23482 NOK
20 KMF0.46964 NOK
50 KMF1.17409 NOK
100 KMF2.34818 NOK
250 KMF5.87045 NOK
500 KMF11.74090 NOK
1000 KMF23.48180 NOK
2000 KMF46.96360 NOK
5000 KMF117.40900 NOK
10000 KMF234.81800 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Comorian Franc
1 NOK42.58620 KMF
5 NOK212.93100 KMF
10 NOK425.86200 KMF
20 NOK851.72400 KMF
50 NOK2,129.31000 KMF
100 NOK4,258.62000 KMF
250 NOK10,646.55000 KMF
500 NOK21,293.10000 KMF
1000 NOK42,586.20000 KMF
2000 NOK85,172.40000 KMF
5000 NOK212,931.00000 KMF
10000 NOK425,862.00000 KMF