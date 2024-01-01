Comorian francs to Bahraini dinars today

Convert KMF to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
0.837 bhd

1.000 KMF = 0.0008370 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
1 EUR10.8541.09290.811.4741.660.96818.231
1 GBP1.1711.279106.291.7251.9431.13421.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1361.3491.520.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 KMF0.00084 BHD
5 KMF0.00419 BHD
10 KMF0.00837 BHD
20 KMF0.01674 BHD
50 KMF0.04185 BHD
100 KMF0.08370 BHD
250 KMF0.20926 BHD
500 KMF0.41852 BHD
1000 KMF0.83704 BHD
2000 KMF1.67407 BHD
5000 KMF4.18519 BHD
10000 KMF8.37037 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 BHD1,194.69000 KMF
5 BHD5,973.45000 KMF
10 BHD11,946.90000 KMF
20 BHD23,893.80000 KMF
50 BHD59,734.50000 KMF
100 BHD119,469.00000 KMF
250 BHD298,672.50000 KMF
500 BHD597,345.00000 KMF
1000 BHD1,194,690.00000 KMF
2000 BHD2,389,380.00000 KMF
5000 BHD5,973,450.00000 KMF
10000 BHD11,946,900.00000 KMF