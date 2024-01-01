250 Bahraini dinars to Comorian francs

Convert BHD to KMF at the real exchange rate

250 bhd
298,848 kmf

.د.ب1.000 BHD = CF1,195 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,209.96001,221.9100
Low1,191.82001,191.8200
Average1,199.12871,205.6636
Change-0.39%-1.31%
1 BHD to KMF stats

The performance of BHD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,209.9600 and a 30 day low of 1,191.8200. This means the 30 day average was 1,199.1287. The change for BHD to KMF was -0.39.

The performance of BHD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,221.9100 and a 90 day low of 1,191.8200. This means the 90 day average was 1,205.6636. The change for BHD to KMF was -1.31.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 BHD1,195.39000 KMF
5 BHD5,976.95000 KMF
10 BHD11,953.90000 KMF
20 BHD23,907.80000 KMF
50 BHD59,769.50000 KMF
100 BHD119,539.00000 KMF
250 BHD298,847.50000 KMF
500 BHD597,695.00000 KMF
1000 BHD1,195,390.00000 KMF
2000 BHD2,390,780.00000 KMF
5000 BHD5,976,950.00000 KMF
10000 BHD11,953,900.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 KMF0.00084 BHD
5 KMF0.00418 BHD
10 KMF0.00837 BHD
20 KMF0.01673 BHD
50 KMF0.04183 BHD
100 KMF0.08365 BHD
250 KMF0.20914 BHD
500 KMF0.41827 BHD
1000 KMF0.83655 BHD
2000 KMF1.67309 BHD
5000 KMF4.18274 BHD
10000 KMF8.36547 BHD