Bahraini dinar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Comorian francs is currently 1,195.390 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.054% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,198.350 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 1,187.350 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.