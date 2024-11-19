Bahraini dinar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Comorian francs is currently 1,231.860 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.159% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,241.770 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 1,227.040 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.442% increase in value.