1,000 kmf
10.11 ron

1.000 KMF = 0.01011 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Romanian Leu
1 KMF0.01011 RON
5 KMF0.05054 RON
10 KMF0.10108 RON
20 KMF0.20216 RON
50 KMF0.50541 RON
100 KMF1.01081 RON
250 KMF2.52703 RON
500 KMF5.05405 RON
1000 KMF10.10810 RON
2000 KMF20.21620 RON
5000 KMF50.54050 RON
10000 KMF101.08100 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Comorian Franc
1 RON98.93020 KMF
5 RON494.65100 KMF
10 RON989.30200 KMF
20 RON1,978.60400 KMF
50 RON4,946.51000 KMF
100 RON9,893.02000 KMF
250 RON24,732.55000 KMF
500 RON49,465.10000 KMF
1000 RON98,930.20000 KMF
2000 RON197,860.40000 KMF
5000 RON494,651.00000 KMF
10000 RON989,302.00000 KMF