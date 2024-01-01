Comorian francs to Argentine pesos today

Convert KMF to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
1,894.52 ars

1.000 KMF = 1.895 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8181.4741.660.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3041.7251.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1441.3491.5190.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Argentine Peso
1 KMF1.89452 ARS
5 KMF9.47260 ARS
10 KMF18.94520 ARS
20 KMF37.89040 ARS
50 KMF94.72600 ARS
100 KMF189.45200 ARS
250 KMF473.63000 ARS
500 KMF947.26000 ARS
1000 KMF1,894.52000 ARS
2000 KMF3,789.04000 ARS
5000 KMF9,472.60000 ARS
10000 KMF18,945.20000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Comorian Franc
1 ARS0.52784 KMF
5 ARS2.63920 KMF
10 ARS5.27840 KMF
20 ARS10.55680 KMF
50 ARS26.39200 KMF
100 ARS52.78400 KMF
250 ARS131.96000 KMF
500 ARS263.92000 KMF
1000 ARS527.84000 KMF
2000 ARS1,055.68000 KMF
5000 ARS2,639.20000 KMF
10000 ARS5,278.40000 KMF