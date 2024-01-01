Comorian francs to Philippine pesos today

Convert KMF to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
124.56 php

1.000 KMF = 0.1246 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Wise

Loading

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Comorian francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Philippine Peso
1 KMF0.12456 PHP
5 KMF0.62279 PHP
10 KMF1.24558 PHP
20 KMF2.49116 PHP
50 KMF6.22790 PHP
100 KMF12.45580 PHP
250 KMF31.13950 PHP
500 KMF62.27900 PHP
1000 KMF124.55800 PHP
2000 KMF249.11600 PHP
5000 KMF622.79000 PHP
10000 KMF1,245.58000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Comorian Franc
1 PHP8.02838 KMF
5 PHP40.14190 KMF
10 PHP80.28380 KMF
20 PHP160.56760 KMF
50 PHP401.41900 KMF
100 PHP802.83800 KMF
250 PHP2,007.09500 KMF
500 PHP4,014.19000 KMF
1000 PHP8,028.38000 KMF
2000 PHP16,056.76000 KMF
5000 PHP40,141.90000 KMF
10000 PHP80,283.80000 KMF