1,000 kmf
22.27 mad

1.000 KMF = 0.02227 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8021.4741.660.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2951.7251.9431.13421.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1411.351.520.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 KMF0.02227 MAD
5 KMF0.11134 MAD
10 KMF0.22267 MAD
20 KMF0.44535 MAD
50 KMF1.11337 MAD
100 KMF2.22673 MAD
250 KMF5.56683 MAD
500 KMF11.13365 MAD
1000 KMF22.26730 MAD
2000 KMF44.53460 MAD
5000 KMF111.33650 MAD
10000 KMF222.67300 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 MAD44.90880 KMF
5 MAD224.54400 KMF
10 MAD449.08800 KMF
20 MAD898.17600 KMF
50 MAD2,245.44000 KMF
100 MAD4,490.88000 KMF
250 MAD11,227.20000 KMF
500 MAD22,454.40000 KMF
1000 MAD44,908.80000 KMF
2000 MAD89,817.60000 KMF
5000 MAD224,544.00000 KMF
10000 MAD449,088.00000 KMF