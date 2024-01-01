Comorian francs to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert KMF to MAD at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = د.م.0.02170 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KMF to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 KMF to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02200.0221
Low0.02170.0217
Average0.02190.0219
Change-1.00%-0.24%
View full history

1 KMF to MAD stats

The performance of KMF to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0220 and a 30 day low of 0.0217. This means the 30 day average was 0.0219. The change for KMF to MAD was -1.00.

The performance of KMF to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0221 and a 90 day low of 0.0217. This means the 90 day average was 0.0219. The change for KMF to MAD was -0.24.

Track market ratesView KMF to MAD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07790.5781.4921.6280.93421.417
1 GBP1.19911.291108.5591.7881.9521.11925.669
1 USD0.9280.775184.0821.3851.5120.86719.881
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 KMF0.02170 MAD
5 KMF0.10849 MAD
10 KMF0.21697 MAD
20 KMF0.43394 MAD
50 KMF1.08485 MAD
100 KMF2.16970 MAD
250 KMF5.42425 MAD
500 KMF10.84850 MAD
1000 KMF21.69700 MAD
2000 KMF43.39400 MAD
5000 KMF108.48500 MAD
10000 KMF216.97000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 MAD46.08930 KMF
5 MAD230.44650 KMF
10 MAD460.89300 KMF
20 MAD921.78600 KMF
50 MAD2,304.46500 KMF
100 MAD4,608.93000 KMF
250 MAD11,522.32500 KMF
500 MAD23,044.65000 KMF
1000 MAD46,089.30000 KMF
2000 MAD92,178.60000 KMF
5000 MAD230,446.50000 KMF
10000 MAD460,893.00000 KMF