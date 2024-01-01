Comorian francs to CFP francs today

Convert KMF to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
243 xpf

1.000 KMF = 0.2425 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7951.4741.660.96818.237
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2741.7251.9431.13421.346
1 USD0.9150.782183.1111.3491.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / CFP Franc
1 KMF0.24253 XPF
5 KMF1.21266 XPF
10 KMF2.42531 XPF
20 KMF4.85062 XPF
50 KMF12.12655 XPF
100 KMF24.25310 XPF
250 KMF60.63275 XPF
500 KMF121.26550 XPF
1000 KMF242.53100 XPF
2000 KMF485.06200 XPF
5000 KMF1,212.65500 XPF
10000 KMF2,425.31000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Comorian Franc
1 XPF4.12319 KMF
5 XPF20.61595 KMF
10 XPF41.23190 KMF
20 XPF82.46380 KMF
50 XPF206.15950 KMF
100 XPF412.31900 KMF
250 XPF1,030.79750 KMF
500 XPF2,061.59500 KMF
1000 XPF4,123.19000 KMF
2000 XPF8,246.38000 KMF
5000 XPF20,615.95000 KMF
10000 XPF41,231.90000 KMF