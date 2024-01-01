Colombian pesos to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert COP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
78.24 lkr

1.000 COP = 0.07824 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9221.3590.7881.5341.34456.22218.873
1 EUR1.08411.4730.8541.6631.45860.96420.464
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.1290.98941.3813.891
1 GBP1.2691.1711.72511.9471.70771.3723.958

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 COP0.07824 LKR
5 COP0.39122 LKR
10 COP0.78243 LKR
20 COP1.56486 LKR
50 COP3.91215 LKR
100 COP7.82430 LKR
250 COP19.56075 LKR
500 COP39.12150 LKR
1000 COP78.24300 LKR
2000 COP156.48600 LKR
5000 COP391.21500 LKR
10000 COP782.43000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 LKR12.78070 COP
5 LKR63.90350 COP
10 LKR127.80700 COP
20 LKR255.61400 COP
50 LKR639.03500 COP
100 LKR1,278.07000 COP
250 LKR3,195.17500 COP
500 LKR6,390.35000 COP
1000 LKR12,780.70000 COP
2000 LKR25,561.40000 COP
5000 LKR63,903.50000 COP
10000 LKR127,807.00000 COP