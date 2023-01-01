100 Sri Lankan rupees to Colombian pesos

Convert LKR to COP at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
1237.62 cop

1.00000 LKR = 12.37620 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36930.7978383.36251.523810.91661.341753.67265
1 CAD0.730310.58265560.87961.112840.6693860.979882.68214
1 GBP1.25341.716281104.4871.909941.14891.681754.6033
1 INR0.01199580.01642590.0095706110.01827930.01099520.01609540.0440564

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 LKR12.37620 COP
5 LKR61.88100 COP
10 LKR123.76200 COP
20 LKR247.52400 COP
50 LKR618.81000 COP
100 LKR1237.62000 COP
250 LKR3094.05000 COP
500 LKR6188.10000 COP
1000 LKR12376.20000 COP
2000 LKR24752.40000 COP
5000 LKR61881.00000 COP
10000 LKR123762.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 COP0.08080 LKR
5 COP0.40400 LKR
10 COP0.80800 LKR
20 COP1.61600 LKR
50 COP4.04001 LKR
100 COP8.08002 LKR
250 COP20.20005 LKR
500 COP40.40010 LKR
1000 COP80.80020 LKR
2000 COP161.60040 LKR
5000 COP404.00100 LKR
10000 COP808.00200 LKR