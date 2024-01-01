Colombian pesos to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert COP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
72.92 lkr

$1.000 COP = Sr0.07292 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
COP to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07700.0789
Low0.07290.0729
Average0.07530.0758
Change-1.83%-3.86%
1 COP to LKR stats

The performance of COP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0770 and a 30 day low of 0.0729. This means the 30 day average was 0.0753. The change for COP to LKR was -1.83.

The performance of COP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0789 and a 90 day low of 0.0729. This means the 90 day average was 0.0758. The change for COP to LKR was -3.86.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 COP0.07292 LKR
5 COP0.36460 LKR
10 COP0.72920 LKR
20 COP1.45840 LKR
50 COP3.64601 LKR
100 COP7.29202 LKR
250 COP18.23005 LKR
500 COP36.46010 LKR
1000 COP72.92020 LKR
2000 COP145.84040 LKR
5000 COP364.60100 LKR
10000 COP729.20200 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 LKR13.71360 COP
5 LKR68.56800 COP
10 LKR137.13600 COP
20 LKR274.27200 COP
50 LKR685.68000 COP
100 LKR1,371.36000 COP
250 LKR3,428.40000 COP
500 LKR6,856.80000 COP
1000 LKR13,713.60000 COP
2000 LKR27,427.20000 COP
5000 LKR68,568.00000 COP
10000 LKR137,136.00000 COP