2000 Colombian pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert COP to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 cop
159.75 lkr

1.00000 COP = 0.07988 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 COP0.07988 LKR
5 COP0.39938 LKR
10 COP0.79876 LKR
20 COP1.59753 LKR
50 COP3.99382 LKR
100 COP7.98764 LKR
250 COP19.96910 LKR
500 COP39.93820 LKR
1000 COP79.87640 LKR
2000 COP159.75280 LKR
5000 COP399.38200 LKR
10000 COP798.76400 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 LKR12.51930 COP
5 LKR62.59650 COP
10 LKR125.19300 COP
20 LKR250.38600 COP
50 LKR625.96500 COP
100 LKR1251.93000 COP
250 LKR3129.82500 COP
500 LKR6259.65000 COP
1000 LKR12519.30000 COP
2000 LKR25038.60000 COP
5000 LKR62596.50000 COP
10000 LKR125193.00000 COP