10 Swiss francs to Czech korunas

Convert CHF to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 chf
254.08 czk

1.00000 CHF = 25.40780 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.917250.79987283.2921.36851.5266149.2451.65344
1 EUR1.090210.87290.80491.491941.6643162.7051.80258
1 GBP1.25021.146791104.1321.71091.90856186.5862.06713
1 INR0.0120060.01101260.0096032310.01643010.01832831.791830.0198511

How to convert Swiss francs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CHF25.40780 CZK
5 CHF127.03900 CZK
10 CHF254.07800 CZK
20 CHF508.15600 CZK
50 CHF1270.39000 CZK
100 CHF2540.78000 CZK
250 CHF6351.95000 CZK
500 CHF12703.90000 CZK
1000 CHF25407.80000 CZK
2000 CHF50815.60000 CZK
5000 CHF127039.00000 CZK
10000 CHF254078.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Swiss Franc
1 CZK0.03936 CHF
5 CZK0.19679 CHF
10 CZK0.39358 CHF
20 CZK0.78716 CHF
50 CZK1.96789 CHF
100 CZK3.93579 CHF
250 CZK9.83948 CHF
500 CZK19.67895 CHF
1000 CZK39.35790 CHF
2000 CZK78.71580 CHF
5000 CZK196.78950 CHF
10000 CZK393.57900 CHF