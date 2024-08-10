10 thousand Brazilian reais to Turkish liras

Convert BRL to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
60,803.80 try

R$1.000 BRL = TL6.080 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.09036.3161
Low5.76575.7361
Average5.92756.0405
Change0.30%-3.02%
View full history

1 BRL to TRY stats

The performance of BRL to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0903 and a 30 day low of 5.7657. This means the 30 day average was 5.9275. The change for BRL to TRY was 0.30.

The performance of BRL to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3161 and a 90 day low of 5.7361. This means the 90 day average was 6.0405. The change for BRL to TRY was -3.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Turkish Lira
1 BRL6.08038 TRY
5 BRL30.40190 TRY
10 BRL60.80380 TRY
20 BRL121.60760 TRY
50 BRL304.01900 TRY
100 BRL608.03800 TRY
250 BRL1,520.09500 TRY
500 BRL3,040.19000 TRY
1000 BRL6,080.38000 TRY
2000 BRL12,160.76000 TRY
5000 BRL30,401.90000 TRY
10000 BRL60,803.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brazilian Real
1 TRY0.16446 BRL
5 TRY0.82232 BRL
10 TRY1.64463 BRL
20 TRY3.28926 BRL
50 TRY8.22315 BRL
100 TRY16.44630 BRL
250 TRY41.11575 BRL
500 TRY82.23150 BRL
1000 TRY164.46300 BRL
2000 TRY328.92600 BRL
5000 TRY822.31500 BRL
10000 TRY1,644.63000 BRL