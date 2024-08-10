Brazilian real to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Turkish liras is currently 6.080 today, reflecting a 0.443% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.837% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 6.100 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 5.758 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.096% increase in value.