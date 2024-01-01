100 Brazilian reais to Belarusian rubles

Convert BRL to BYN at the real exchange rate

100 brl
59.37 byn

R$1.000 BRL = Br0.5937 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.60340.6409
Low0.56860.5686
Average0.58520.6041
Change-1.23%-6.47%
1 BRL to BYN stats

The performance of BRL to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6034 and a 30 day low of 0.5686. This means the 30 day average was 0.5852. The change for BRL to BYN was -1.23.

The performance of BRL to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6409 and a 90 day low of 0.5686. This means the 90 day average was 0.6041. The change for BRL to BYN was -6.47.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Belarusian Ruble
1 BRL0.59374 BYN
5 BRL2.96870 BYN
10 BRL5.93740 BYN
20 BRL11.87480 BYN
50 BRL29.68700 BYN
100 BRL59.37400 BYN
250 BRL148.43500 BYN
500 BRL296.87000 BYN
1000 BRL593.74000 BYN
2000 BRL1,187.48000 BYN
5000 BRL2,968.70000 BYN
10000 BRL5,937.40000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Brazilian Real
1 BYN1.68424 BRL
5 BYN8.42120 BRL
10 BYN16.84240 BRL
20 BYN33.68480 BRL
50 BYN84.21200 BRL
100 BYN168.42400 BRL
250 BYN421.06000 BRL
500 BYN842.12000 BRL
1000 BYN1,684.24000 BRL
2000 BYN3,368.48000 BRL
5000 BYN8,421.20000 BRL
10000 BYN16,842.40000 BRL