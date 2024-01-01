500 Bermudan dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

500 bmd
2,209.50 myr

$1.000 BMD = RM4.419 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.68584.7404
Low4.41904.4190
Average4.60914.6742
Change-5.52%-6.78%
1 BMD to MYR stats

The performance of BMD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6858 and a 30 day low of 4.4190. This means the 30 day average was 4.6091. The change for BMD to MYR was -5.52.

The performance of BMD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7404 and a 90 day low of 4.4190. This means the 90 day average was 4.6742. The change for BMD to MYR was -6.78.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BMD4.41900 MYR
5 BMD22.09500 MYR
10 BMD44.19000 MYR
20 BMD88.38000 MYR
50 BMD220.95000 MYR
100 BMD441.90000 MYR
250 BMD1,104.75000 MYR
500 BMD2,209.50000 MYR
1000 BMD4,419.00000 MYR
2000 BMD8,838.00000 MYR
5000 BMD22,095.00000 MYR
10000 BMD44,190.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bermudan Dollar
1 MYR0.22630 BMD
5 MYR1.13148 BMD
10 MYR2.26296 BMD
20 MYR4.52592 BMD
50 MYR11.31480 BMD
100 MYR22.62960 BMD
250 MYR56.57400 BMD
500 MYR113.14800 BMD
1000 MYR226.29600 BMD
2000 MYR452.59200 BMD
5000 MYR1,131.48000 BMD
10000 MYR2,262.96000 BMD