Bermudan dollar to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Malaysian ringgits is currently 4.419 today, reflecting a -1.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.625% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 4.506 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 4.399 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.490% decrease in value.