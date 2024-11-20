Bermudan dollar to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Malaysian ringgits is currently 4.466 today, reflecting a -0.184% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.563% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 4.491 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 4.441 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-11-2024, with a -0.324% decrease in value.