1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
478,660 kzt

$1.000 BMD = ₸478.7 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High479.7450480.0250
Low473.2600439.9700
Average475.3112462.1613
Change0.89%8.79%
View full history

1 BMD to KZT stats

The performance of BMD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 479.7450 and a 30 day low of 473.2600. This means the 30 day average was 475.3112. The change for BMD to KZT was 0.89.

The performance of BMD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 480.0250 and a 90 day low of 439.9700. This means the 90 day average was 462.1613. The change for BMD to KZT was 8.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BMD478.66000 KZT
5 BMD2,393.30000 KZT
10 BMD4,786.60000 KZT
20 BMD9,573.20000 KZT
50 BMD23,933.00000 KZT
100 BMD47,866.00000 KZT
250 BMD119,665.00000 KZT
500 BMD239,330.00000 KZT
1000 BMD478,660.00000 KZT
2000 BMD957,320.00000 KZT
5000 BMD2,393,300.00000 KZT
10000 BMD4,786,600.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bermudan Dollar
1 KZT0.00209 BMD
5 KZT0.01045 BMD
10 KZT0.02089 BMD
20 KZT0.04178 BMD
50 KZT0.10446 BMD
100 KZT0.20892 BMD
250 KZT0.52229 BMD
500 KZT1.04459 BMD
1000 KZT2.08917 BMD
2000 KZT4.17834 BMD
5000 KZT10.44585 BMD
10000 KZT20.89170 BMD