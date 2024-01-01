250 Bermudan dollars to Japanese yen

Convert BMD to JPY at the real exchange rate

250 bmd
36,654 jpy

$1.000 BMD = ¥146.6 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High158.3150161.5950
Low144.6950144.6950
Average153.0365156.3897
Change-7.39%-5.92%
View full history

1 BMD to JPY stats

The performance of BMD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 158.3150 and a 30 day low of 144.6950. This means the 30 day average was 153.0365. The change for BMD to JPY was -7.39.

The performance of BMD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 161.5950 and a 90 day low of 144.6950. This means the 90 day average was 156.3897. The change for BMD to JPY was -5.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BMD146.61500 JPY
5 BMD733.07500 JPY
10 BMD1,466.15000 JPY
20 BMD2,932.30000 JPY
50 BMD7,330.75000 JPY
100 BMD14,661.50000 JPY
250 BMD36,653.75000 JPY
500 BMD73,307.50000 JPY
1000 BMD146,615.00000 JPY
2000 BMD293,230.00000 JPY
5000 BMD733,075.00000 JPY
10000 BMD1,466,150.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bermudan Dollar
100 JPY0.68206 BMD
1000 JPY6.82058 BMD
1500 JPY10.23087 BMD
2000 JPY13.64116 BMD
3000 JPY20.46174 BMD
5000 JPY34.10290 BMD
5400 JPY36.83113 BMD
10000 JPY68.20580 BMD
15000 JPY102.30870 BMD
20000 JPY136.41160 BMD
25000 JPY170.51450 BMD
30000 JPY204.61740 BMD