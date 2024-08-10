Bermudan dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Japanese yen is currently 146.615 today, reflecting a -0.600% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.058% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 147.710 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 142.255 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 1.368% increase in value.