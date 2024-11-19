Bermudan dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Japanese yen is currently 154.710 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.116% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 156.640 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 153.475 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.460% decrease in value.