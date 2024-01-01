Bermudan dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BMD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
3,677.65 ils

1.000 BMD = 3.678 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
How to convert Bermudan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BMD3.67765 ILS
5 BMD18.38825 ILS
10 BMD36.77650 ILS
20 BMD73.55300 ILS
50 BMD183.88250 ILS
100 BMD367.76500 ILS
250 BMD919.41250 ILS
500 BMD1,838.82500 ILS
1000 BMD3,677.65000 ILS
2000 BMD7,355.30000 ILS
5000 BMD18,388.25000 ILS
10000 BMD36,776.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bermudan Dollar
1 ILS0.27191 BMD
5 ILS1.35957 BMD
10 ILS2.71913 BMD
20 ILS5.43826 BMD
50 ILS13.59565 BMD
100 ILS27.19130 BMD
250 ILS67.97825 BMD
500 ILS135.95650 BMD
1000 ILS271.91300 BMD
2000 ILS543.82600 BMD
5000 ILS1,359.56500 BMD
10000 ILS2,719.13000 BMD