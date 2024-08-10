Bermudan dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 3.726 today, reflecting a -1.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.108% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 3.848 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 3.714 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 2.346% increase in value.