Bermudan dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 3.745 today, reflecting a 0.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.392% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 3.762 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 3.680 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a -1.697% decrease in value.