Bermudan dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BMD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
3,777.90 ils

1.00000 BMD = 3.77790 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
How to convert Bermudan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BMD3.77790 ILS
5 BMD18.88950 ILS
10 BMD37.77900 ILS
20 BMD75.55800 ILS
50 BMD188.89500 ILS
100 BMD377.79000 ILS
250 BMD944.47500 ILS
500 BMD1888.95000 ILS
1000 BMD3777.90000 ILS
2000 BMD7555.80000 ILS
5000 BMD18889.50000 ILS
10000 BMD37779.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bermudan Dollar
1 ILS0.26470 BMD
5 ILS1.32349 BMD
10 ILS2.64697 BMD
20 ILS5.29394 BMD
50 ILS13.23485 BMD
100 ILS26.46970 BMD
250 ILS66.17425 BMD
500 ILS132.34850 BMD
1000 ILS264.69700 BMD
2000 ILS529.39400 BMD
5000 ILS1323.48500 BMD
10000 ILS2646.97000 BMD