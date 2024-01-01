Bermudan dollars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert BMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
46,946.30 egp

1.000 BMD = 46.95 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1321.4741.6630.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5671.7271.9481.13121.383
1 USD0.9230.788183.1591.361.5350.89116.845
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BMD46.94630 EGP
5 BMD234.73150 EGP
10 BMD469.46300 EGP
20 BMD938.92600 EGP
50 BMD2,347.31500 EGP
100 BMD4,694.63000 EGP
250 BMD11,736.57500 EGP
500 BMD23,473.15000 EGP
1000 BMD46,946.30000 EGP
2000 BMD93,892.60000 EGP
5000 BMD234,731.50000 EGP
10000 BMD469,463.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 EGP0.02130 BMD
5 EGP0.10650 BMD
10 EGP0.21301 BMD
20 EGP0.42602 BMD
50 EGP1.06505 BMD
100 EGP2.13009 BMD
250 EGP5.32523 BMD
500 EGP10.65045 BMD
1000 EGP21.30090 BMD
2000 EGP42.60180 BMD
5000 EGP106.50450 BMD
10000 EGP213.00900 BMD