1.000 AZN = 2.177 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08590.2311.4761.6640.96618.266
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5531.7261.9471.1321.368
1 USD0.9210.788183.1351.361.5330.8916.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AZN2.17741 PEN
5 AZN10.88705 PEN
10 AZN21.77410 PEN
20 AZN43.54820 PEN
50 AZN108.87050 PEN
100 AZN217.74100 PEN
250 AZN544.35250 PEN
500 AZN1,088.70500 PEN
1000 AZN2,177.41000 PEN
2000 AZN4,354.82000 PEN
5000 AZN10,887.05000 PEN
10000 AZN21,774.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Azerbaijani Manat
1 PEN0.45926 AZN
5 PEN2.29631 AZN
10 PEN4.59262 AZN
20 PEN9.18524 AZN
50 PEN22.96310 AZN
100 PEN45.92620 AZN
250 PEN114.81550 AZN
500 PEN229.63100 AZN
1000 PEN459.26200 AZN
2000 PEN918.52400 AZN
5000 PEN2,296.31000 AZN
10000 PEN4,592.62000 AZN