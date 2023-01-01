Azerbaijani manats to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert AZN to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
2,248.21 pen

1.00000 AZN = 2.24821 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.22751.348750.921751.669171.370850.8066141.54083
1 INR0.012015310.01620560.0110750.02005550.01647110.009691680.0185135
1 SGD0.74142761.707110.6834061.237571.016390.5980461.14241
1 EUR1.084990.29351.4632611.810881.487240.87511.67165

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AZN2.24821 PEN
5 AZN11.24105 PEN
10 AZN22.48210 PEN
20 AZN44.96420 PEN
50 AZN112.41050 PEN
100 AZN224.82100 PEN
250 AZN562.05250 PEN
500 AZN1124.10500 PEN
1000 AZN2248.21000 PEN
2000 AZN4496.42000 PEN
5000 AZN11241.05000 PEN
10000 AZN22482.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Azerbaijani Manat
1 PEN0.44480 AZN
5 PEN2.22399 AZN
10 PEN4.44799 AZN
20 PEN8.89598 AZN
50 PEN22.23995 AZN
100 PEN44.47990 AZN
250 PEN111.19975 AZN
500 PEN222.39950 AZN
1000 PEN444.79900 AZN
2000 PEN889.59800 AZN
5000 PEN2223.99500 AZN
10000 PEN4447.99000 AZN