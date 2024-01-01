2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Azerbaijani manats

Convert PEN to AZN at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = man.0.4530 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
PEN to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AZN
1 PEN to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45840.4584
Low0.45080.4455
Average0.45400.4531
Change0.38%-0.22%
1 PEN to AZN stats

The performance of PEN to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4584 and a 30 day low of 0.4508. This means the 30 day average was 0.4540. The change for PEN to AZN was 0.38.

The performance of PEN to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4584 and a 90 day low of 0.4455. This means the 90 day average was 0.4531. The change for PEN to AZN was -0.22.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.6981.4911.6230.93521.352
1 GBP1.19911.294108.7951.7891.9461.12125.613
1 USD0.9270.773184.0731.3821.5040.86619.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Azerbaijani Manat
1 PEN0.45299 AZN
5 PEN2.26496 AZN
10 PEN4.52992 AZN
20 PEN9.05984 AZN
50 PEN22.64960 AZN
100 PEN45.29920 AZN
250 PEN113.24800 AZN
500 PEN226.49600 AZN
1000 PEN452.99200 AZN
2000 PEN905.98400 AZN
5000 PEN2,264.96000 AZN
10000 PEN4,529.92000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AZN2.20755 PEN
5 AZN11.03775 PEN
10 AZN22.07550 PEN
20 AZN44.15100 PEN
50 AZN110.37750 PEN
100 AZN220.75500 PEN
250 AZN551.88750 PEN
500 AZN1,103.77500 PEN
1000 AZN2,207.55000 PEN
2000 AZN4,415.10000 PEN
5000 AZN11,037.75000 PEN
10000 AZN22,075.50000 PEN