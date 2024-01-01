Azerbaijani manats to Brazilian reais today

1,000 azn
2,958.43 brl

1.000 AZN = 2.958 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:25
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2641.4761.6650.96618.268
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5911.7271.9471.1321.37
1 USD0.9210.787183.1391.361.5330.8916.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Brazilian Real
1 AZN2.95843 BRL
5 AZN14.79215 BRL
10 AZN29.58430 BRL
20 AZN59.16860 BRL
50 AZN147.92150 BRL
100 AZN295.84300 BRL
250 AZN739.60750 BRL
500 AZN1,479.21500 BRL
1000 AZN2,958.43000 BRL
2000 AZN5,916.86000 BRL
5000 AZN14,792.15000 BRL
10000 AZN29,584.30000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BRL0.33802 AZN
5 BRL1.69009 AZN
10 BRL3.38018 AZN
20 BRL6.76036 AZN
50 BRL16.90090 AZN
100 BRL33.80180 AZN
250 BRL84.50450 AZN
500 BRL169.00900 AZN
1000 BRL338.01800 AZN
2000 BRL676.03600 AZN
5000 BRL1,690.09000 AZN
10000 BRL3,380.18000 AZN