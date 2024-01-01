1 Brazilian real to Azerbaijani manats

Convert BRL to AZN at the real exchange rate

1 brl
0.31 azn

R$1.000 BRL = man.0.3085 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31310.3331
Low0.29540.2954
Average0.30400.3139
Change-1.25%-6.47%
View full history

1 BRL to AZN stats

The performance of BRL to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3131 and a 30 day low of 0.2954. This means the 30 day average was 0.3040. The change for BRL to AZN was -1.25.

The performance of BRL to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3331 and a 90 day low of 0.2954. This means the 90 day average was 0.3139. The change for BRL to AZN was -6.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BRL0.30854 AZN
5 BRL1.54270 AZN
10 BRL3.08539 AZN
20 BRL6.17078 AZN
50 BRL15.42695 AZN
100 BRL30.85390 AZN
250 BRL77.13475 AZN
500 BRL154.26950 AZN
1000 BRL308.53900 AZN
2000 BRL617.07800 AZN
5000 BRL1,542.69500 AZN
10000 BRL3,085.39000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Brazilian Real
1 AZN3.24108 BRL
5 AZN16.20540 BRL
10 AZN32.41080 BRL
20 AZN64.82160 BRL
50 AZN162.05400 BRL
100 AZN324.10800 BRL
250 AZN810.27000 BRL
500 AZN1,620.54000 BRL
1000 AZN3,241.08000 BRL
2000 AZN6,482.16000 BRL
5000 AZN16,205.40000 BRL
10000 AZN32,410.80000 BRL