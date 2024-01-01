Aruban florins to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert AWG to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
49,988.80 kgs

1.000 AWG = 49.99 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2291.4761.6640.96618.269
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5971.7271.9481.13121.381
1 USD0.9210.787183.1181.361.5330.8916.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kyrgystani Som
1 AWG49.98880 KGS
5 AWG249.94400 KGS
10 AWG499.88800 KGS
20 AWG999.77600 KGS
50 AWG2,499.44000 KGS
100 AWG4,998.88000 KGS
250 AWG12,497.20000 KGS
500 AWG24,994.40000 KGS
1000 AWG49,988.80000 KGS
2000 AWG99,977.60000 KGS
5000 AWG249,944.00000 KGS
10000 AWG499,888.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Aruban Florin
1 KGS0.02000 AWG
5 KGS0.10002 AWG
10 KGS0.20005 AWG
20 KGS0.40009 AWG
50 KGS1.00023 AWG
100 KGS2.00045 AWG
250 KGS5.00113 AWG
500 KGS10.00225 AWG
1000 KGS20.00450 AWG
2000 KGS40.00900 AWG
5000 KGS100.02250 AWG
10000 KGS200.04500 AWG