Aruban florins to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert AWG to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
7,094.97 ghs

1.000 AWG = 7.095 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AWG7.09497 GHS
5 AWG35.47485 GHS
10 AWG70.94970 GHS
20 AWG141.89940 GHS
50 AWG354.74850 GHS
100 AWG709.49700 GHS
250 AWG1,773.74250 GHS
500 AWG3,547.48500 GHS
1000 AWG7,094.97000 GHS
2000 AWG14,189.94000 GHS
5000 AWG35,474.85000 GHS
10000 AWG70,949.70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Aruban Florin
1 GHS0.14095 AWG
5 GHS0.70472 AWG
10 GHS1.40945 AWG
20 GHS2.81890 AWG
50 GHS7.04725 AWG
100 GHS14.09450 AWG
250 GHS35.23625 AWG
500 GHS70.47250 AWG
1000 GHS140.94500 AWG
2000 GHS281.89000 AWG
5000 GHS704.72500 AWG
10000 GHS1,409.45000 AWG